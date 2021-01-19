WELCOME TO THE VIRTUAL ROUNDHOUSE
Welcome to the first ever Virtual Roundhouse! Among the challenges of a pandemic, accessing your legislators should not be one of them. We are bringing the State Capitol and Roundhouse Legislative events to the entire state in a virtual series. Attend conferences and presentations, network with the community, and attend one-on-one virtual office hours with elected officials from the entire state of New Mexico.
CHECK BACK REGULARLY FOR SCHEDULE UPDATES
FREE AND OPEN
TO THE PUBLIC.
VIRTUAL ROUNDHOUSE SOCIAL CALENDAR
WEEKLY STARTING
JANUARY 19 – MARCH 16
TUESDAYS AT 7:30 a.m.
OFFICE HOURS
With limitations in accessing the Round House, we are bringing the Round House to you! Engage with your local delegation and statewide department heads in this unique opportunity for virtual office hours. Meet your representatives, address concerns and questions, and engage with leadership from across the state during this unprecedented legislative session.
*Office hours will not be available on Tuesday, January 19, 2021
TUESDAY, JANUARY 19
COMMUNITY LEGISLATIVE DAYS
JANUARY 11 RECAP
BUSINESS EXPO
10:00 a.m.
Hear from Melanie Majors with the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government reinforce the theme of open and transparent government during this virtual session.
Every Tuesday through March 16
Take a look at what’s to come from the organizations and businesses from across New Mexico that will be hosting their own days at the Virtual Roundhouse.
Watch what happened opening day at the Virtual Roundhouse from Cabinet Corner, Business Day and the Trends Conference.
Join businesses and chambers from across the state in virtual expo booths. Learn more about the businesses and industries of New Mexico!
TRACK LEGISLATION WITH USStay up to date this 60-day session on bill activity with our legislation tracker