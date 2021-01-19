MAIN STAGE TITLE SPONSOR

WELCOME TO THE VIRTUAL ROUNDHOUSE

Welcome to the first ever Virtual Roundhouse! Among the challenges of a pandemic, accessing your legislators should not be one of them. We are bringing the State Capitol and Roundhouse Legislative events to the entire state in a virtual series. Attend conferences and presentations, network with the community, and attend one-on-one virtual office hours with elected officials from the entire state of New Mexico.

JANUARY 19 – MARCH 16

OFFICE HOURS

With limitations in accessing the Round House, we are bringing the Round House to you! Engage with your local delegation and statewide department heads in this unique opportunity for virtual office hours. Meet your representatives, address concerns and questions, and engage with leadership from across the state during this unprecedented legislative session.

With limitations in accessing the Round House, we are bringing the Round House to you! Engage with your local delegation and statewide department heads in this unique opportunity for virtual office hours. Meet your representatives, address concerns and questions, and engage with leadership from across the state during this unprecedented legislative session.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19

Hear from Melanie Majors with the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government reinforce the theme of open and transparent government during this virtual session.

Take a look at what’s to come from the organizations and businesses from across New Mexico that will be hosting their own days at the Virtual Roundhouse.

JANUARY 11 RECAP

Watch what happened opening day at the Virtual Roundhouse from Cabinet Corner, Business Day and the Trends Conference.

BUSINESS EXPO

Join businesses and chambers from across the state in virtual expo booths. Learn more about the businesses and industries of New Mexico!

